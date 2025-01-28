Motorists on the edge on Pollachi road

With a traffic signals located close to the bus stop, vehicles are forced to come to a halt as soon as they cross the signal as the road is blocked by buses that stop abruptly. Adding to the woes, pedestrians face challenges in safely crossing the road due to the haphazard stoppage of buses.

G Meenakshi, a resident in the locality, said, “It is risky to cross the highway because buses block the view, and vehicles swerve unpredictably to avoid them.”

A Karthik, a software professional who frequently uses the road, suggested, “Strict action must be taken against bus drivers who violate rules. Authorities should monitor this area regularly to prevent such practices.”

The call for corrective measures has grown louder with locals and motorists urging transport authorities and law enforcement to step in.

G Manuneethi, Divisional Engineer of the State Highways Department (Road Safety) told TNIE, “The road is under the control of NHAI. We have received numerous complaints regarding the issue in the past. I have asked senior police officers to take strict action and regulate the buses.

The traffic signals as well as the bus stop near it, are major problems. The medians and barricades that separate the service lane from the main carriageway must be removed for about 10 to 15 metres near the bus stops to sort out this problem. I shall take this matter to the attention of NHAI officials.”