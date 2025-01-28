NDMA team completes need assessment in Cyclone Fengal-hit districts

CHENNAI: A multi-sectoral team comprising 13 experts from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and officials of the Tamil Nadu government undertook a ‘post-disaster need assessment’ in the districts affected by Cyclone Fengal on January 24, 25 and 26.

On Monday, the team held discussions with Revenue Minister KKSSR Ramachandran and left for Puducherry. The team is expected to submit its report within a week or 10 days.

The NDMA team gave training to the multi-department officials of the Tamil Nadu government on how to assess post-disaster requirements. Later, the team visited the districts of Villupuram, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur and Chennai between January 24 and 26.

An official release said a multi-sectoral team already assessed the temporary damage in the affected districts in December. At that time, the state government sought Rs 3,104 crore for temporary restoration and Rs 3,681 crore for permanent restoration works.

The release said by submitting the report about post-disaster requirement report, the state can get funds from the NDRF for permanent restoration works and also infrastructure facilities damaged by the cyclone could be built back better, using technologies.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration Rajesh Lakhoni, disaster management director V Mohanachandran and multi-department officials were present.