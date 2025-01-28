Over 13,000 assessees yet to pay taxes to Dindigul City Corporation over last three years

DINDIGUL: Over 13,000 assessees, both domestic and commercial establishments from Dindigul, are yet to pay taxes to the Dindigul City Corporation for the past three years, with more than 42.31 crore currently pending. With regard to the non-payment of tax dues, officials have disconnected as many as 189 water connections to domestic households and sealed over 21 shops in the region.



Speaking to TNIE, an official from the revenue section of the Dindigul City Corporation said, "Most of the assessees do not show interest in tax payments, causing huge burdens. Many shopkeepers and commercial establishments faced severe problems during the Covid-19 period. This in turn resulted in delays in payment of water and property taxes from the commercial segment during the period. Despite repeated show cause notices, the payments were delayed. Many hotels and cinema theatres are yet to pay the taxes. Hence, we have sealed more than 21 shops and commercial complexes over pending taxes."



V Shekaran, a shopkeeper told TNIE, "I rented a shop at Salai Street in Dindigul city last year. Few months ago, I received a notice seeking to pay Rs 18,000 as commercial tax. I was shocked, as the due was pending from the previous shop owners. However, as officials threatened to lock and seal the shop, I was forced to pay the due, and comply with the procedure. Besides, some shopkeepers are upset and are yet to pay the dues and are facing action."



Owing to mounting pressure, top officials have ordered most of the department heads, including joint engineer, assistant engineers, administrative officers, sanitary officers to go on field visits during the next one month to ensure tax collection.



Elaborating the issue to TNIE, Dindigul City Mayor J Ilamathi said, "We are already dealing with a cash crunch for the past several months, due to the pending tax dues from many sections. As the numbers are high, we are forced to send notices to domestic households and commercial establishments.

Besides, we have issued memos to 15 local civil officials citing lacklustre activities and poor performance. As we are unable to maintain the flow of revenue, we are forced to form and deploy special teams. These officials will be allocated half a day to collect taxes for the next two months."

