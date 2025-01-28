Probing cyber fraud, ED arrests two masterminds in Kolkata, Delhi

CHENNAI: Investigating a ‘digital arrest’ cyber scam case where a Chennai woman was defrauded of Rs 33 lakh, the Enforcement Directorate’s Chennai zone has arrested two masterminds in Kolkata and New Delhi while they were fleeing the country, an official release on Monday said.

The agency said the duo played a key role in managing mule accounts, converting the illicit cash into cryptocurrency and transferring it to foreign countries.

ED’s investigation into the case uncovered a network of layered mule bank accounts in Virudhunagar, Noida, Chindwara in Madhya Pradesh, Morbi in Gujarat and 24 Parganas and Bardhaman in West Bengal, which were used to route the fraudulent funds.

Searches were conducted at 30 locations across West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Multiple mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices containing incriminating evidence were seized. Cryptocurrency in the form of Bitcoins and USDT was also found and seized.

Investigations revealed a sophisticated system where cash withdrawn from mule accounts converted into cryptocurrency was transferred to entities based in foreign countries.

Sources said at least Rs 15 crore of defrauded money was found to be routed through this method.