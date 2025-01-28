R-Day fete: Tamil Nadu CM gives away prizes to students, government departments

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday presented prizes to schools which won prizes in the cultural programmes performed during the Republic Day parade on the Marina and the three floats from government departments which highlighted their achievements during the pageantry of floats.

Students of Everwin Matric Higher Secondary School in Kolathur, Children’s Garden Higher Secondary School in Mylapore and Governor Girls Higher Secondary School in Ashok Nagar received the first, second and third prizes respectively.

Similarly, students of Queen Mary’s College, Soka Ikeaa College of Arts and Science Girls for Women in Kolathur and Shrimathi Devkunvar Nanalal Bhatt Vaishnav College for Women in Chromepet received the first, second and third prizes.

Among the 21 departments which organised floats, youth welfare and sports, police and HR & CE received the first, second and third prizes. Usually, these prizes are presented by the governor during the At Home reception on Republic Day itself. This time, the CM presented the prizes.