Several key buildings in Vellore not friendly for PwDs

VELLORE: Several key government buildings in Vellore, including Adukkamparai government hospital’s outpatient (OP) building, the Superintendent of Police (SP) office, North Police Station, Fort grounds, and the taluk offices are not friendly to the 34,000 registered persons with disabilities (PwDs) in Vellore and more than 60,000 in Tirupattur and Ranipet.

While the SP office, North Police Station, and Fort grounds lack ramps, the OP building and taluk office have only ramps till the first floor.

Besides, PwDs in Vellore pointed out that many other police stations and Block Development Offices (BDO) also lacks the accessibility. District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer S Saravanan confirmed that taluk and BDOs across Tamil Nadu are inaccessible on the first floor due to a standardised building plan used statewide.

G Rajendran, district vice-president of the Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARADAC), said they have been raising the issue for over a decade. He added that protests were also held, but there has been no solution. K Veerapandian, who has a congenital disability, said.

“When I went to the SP’s office to raise a complaint, he himself came outside the building to receive my petition. But that’s not the right solution. We should have accessibility to the building,” he said. “Even places like private marriage halls and cinema theatres do not have ramps. We are also entitled to entertainment,” he said.