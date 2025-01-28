Tamil Nadu: Farmers demand detailed probe into smuggling of urea bags

THOOTHUKUDI: Farmers demanded a detailed investigation into the smuggling of urea bags from cooperative societies meant for agriculture purposes, and arrest the kingpin of the illegal racket.



The Kovilpatti East police seized over 600 bags of urea weighing 27 tonnes, which were illegally hoarded at a godown in Kovilpatti SIDCO complex. In a petition, farmer Arumairaj said that huge quantities of urea bags cannot be moved illegally to a private godown without the assistance of agriculture and cooperative society officials.

However, the FIR registered against the suspect has no mention of officers involved. Hence, the police should investigate the case in detail and include officials responsible for the illegal hoarding, Arumairaj said.



Police registered FIR against APK Palaniselvam, Rajkumar, Ganesan and Valluvan. Sources said all accused except Palaniselvam were arrested as the latter had political clout.