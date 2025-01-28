Tamil Nadu surpasses CEA target, generates 4,231 MU hydropower in 2024-25

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) surpassed the hydropower generation target set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for the current financial year (2024-25). As on January 24, the corporation had generated 4,231.351 million units (MU) of hydropower, exceeding the CEA’s annual target of 4,220 MU.
During the corresponding period (until Jan 24) last year, the utility generated 3,118.736 MUs and failed to meet the target of 4,220 MU by the end of the financial year. By the end of this financial year (March 31), the utility expects to generate 5,500 MUs.
A senior official from the green energy corporation told TNIE, “The Mettur tunnel powerhouse played a key role in this achievement by generating 700.05 MUs so far, the highest output among all hydro plants under TNGECL.” The official also credited the success to a plant availability factor (a measure of the time the plant is available to produce electricity) of 79.28% and sufficient water levels in major dams.
Regular maintenance and ensuring maximum equipment availability across all 47 hydropower plants also played a key role in meeting the target, which was last achieved by the corporation in 2023. There is sufficient storage in major dams which will help to increase hydro generation in the coming days, the official said.
Highlighting the Renewable Purchase Obligation for Hydro power generation, another official said, “As per the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy guidelines, the revised RPO through various RE sources by 2030 is wind (3.48%), hydro (1.33%), distributed RE (4.50%) and others (34.2%). So, the green energy corporation must increase its installed capacity of hydro power generation.
As of now, TNGECL’s hydro wing operates 47 hydro power stations with the combined installed capacity of 2,321.90 MW, spread over four generation circles - Erode, Kadamparai, Kundah, and Tirunelveli.” Though the installed capacity is insufficient to meet the RPO by 2030, the utility manages to procure power from private players.