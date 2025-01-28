Tamil Nadu surpasses CEA target, generates 4,231 MU hydropower in 2024-25

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) surpassed the hydropower generation target set by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) for the current financial year (2024-25). As on January 24, the corporation had generated 4,231.351 million units (MU) of hydropower, exceeding the CEA’s annual target of 4,220 MU.

During the corresponding period (until Jan 24) last year, the utility generated 3,118.736 MUs and failed to meet the target of 4,220 MU by the end of the financial year. By the end of this financial year (March 31), the utility expects to generate 5,500 MUs.

A senior official from the green energy corporation told TNIE, “The Mettur tunnel powerhouse played a key role in this achievement by generating 700.05 MUs so far, the highest output among all hydro plants under TNGECL.” The official also credited the success to a plant availability factor (a measure of the time the plant is available to produce electricity) of 79.28% and sufficient water levels in major dams.