Woman injured in wild jumbo attack at Valparai

COIMBATORE: A 67-year-old woman was injured in a wild elephant attack in Valparai on Sunday night and is undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The injured has been identified as P Annalakshmi from Perambalur district in Tiruchy, who resides at the labour quarters in ETR estate under the Manombolly forest range. Sources said the incident occurred at 11pm on Sunday when she stepped out of the house after hearing the commotion made by the elephant which damaged a ration shop located adjacent.

The elephant had damaged the door of the old ration shop after being attracted by the smell. Hearing this, Annalakshmi went out. Suddenly, the animal knocked her down and trampled her which resulted in injuries on her legs and hip. Hearing her screams, neighbours woke up and made noises following which the animal left her and went near the tea estate.

She was taken to Valparai government hospital and after receiving first-aid, she was referred to Pollachi government hospital where she is being currently treated. She was later shifted to CMCH for further treatment.

“We have given an initial compensation of Rs 5,000 to the woman’s relatives to cover hospital expenses. We have also advised locals against stepping out of their homes at night,” a forest official said. “We have also advised villagers to place rice, dal, and fruits inside covered utensils to prevent attracting the animal.”

They added that the staff were on their way to the spot after getting an alert through the early warning system, but the mishap already occurred.