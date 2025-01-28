Woman, two daughters drown in abandoned quarry in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: A 29-year-old woman and her two daughters drowned on Monday while washing clothes at an abandoned private stone quarry filled with rainwater near Palladam in the district.

The deceased were identified as R Revathi (29) and her daughters, Praganya (9) and Prakashini (7) from Iduvai.

Police said, “On Monday morning, Revathi took her two daughters to a nearby private abandoned stone quarry to wash clothes. Revathi’s elder sister Deepa and her two daughters also accompanied them.”

“While Revathi and Deepa were washing clothes on the edge of the stone quarry, the four girls slipped into the quarry filled with water as they had gone to the deeper parts of the stone quarry.

Seeing this, Revathi and Deepa went into the water to save the children. Hearing their screams, herders nearby ran there and rescued Deepa and her two daughters. However, Revathi and her two daughters had drowned,” police added.

They further said that firefighters from Palladam and Mangalam reached the spot and recovered the bodies.

District Collector T Christuraj inspected the stone quarry where the incident took place. Mangalam police are investigating the incident.