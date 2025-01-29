'Black and muddy water' worry farmers in five villages in Dindigul West

DINDIGUL: Sewage water has contaminated the vital source for irrigation to five villages near Thadikombu Town Panchayat in Dindigul West, turning it black and muddy over the past few months, allege perturbed farmers.

K Ramesh, a farmer, said, "The Sirumalai stream is one of the vital sources for farming in Maravapatti, Kallipatti, Azhaguvaarpatti, Chettinaickenpatti, Thadikombu villages. But, the water has turned black and muddy. After careful observation, it was found that sewage water from Dindigul city corporation mixed with the groundwater in these villages."

CPM (Kallipatti) secretary M Balamurugan said, "Water streams from Sirumalai forest flows through several distribution channels, with more than 20 in Dindigul. One of these water streams flows through Ilavandaiparai, Nandhavana Patti and moves along Raja Kulam. Subsequently, water from Raja Kulam flows towards Thadikombu town panchayat. But sadly, the sewage wastewater from Dindigul city corporation is dumped at Raja Kulam, making the water unfit for irrigation. Despite complaints, no action has been taken."

Speaking to TNIE, an official from the corporation said that a new Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) will come up in two years. "We have received several complaints on the issue. The existing STP in Ponumanthurai can handle the sewage from 26 wards of Dindigul city, totalling 14.60 MLD (million litres per day). A proposal for the construction of the new STP has been approved at a cost of Rs 37 crore. The tender is finalised and a contractor has been selected for the project. The facility will have a capacity of 14.6 MLD (Million litres per day) and the operation procedure is 5 years. The new underground drainage system will cover 22 wards," the official said.