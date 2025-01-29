CM Stalin: Funds crunch won’t stop our work for Tamil Nadu’s progress

VILLUPURAM: The Dravidian movement emerged to establish social justice, and the DMK would continue its journey on the social justice path, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event organised to inaugurate a memorial built for Rs 5.7 crore at Valudareddy to honour 21 men who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for reservation for Vanniyars, laying of foundation stone for new projects, and distribution of welfare assistance to 35,003 people, Stalin underscored Villupuram’s rich historical and cultural significance, and its links to the achievements of Dravidian politics.

Stalin said, “Among the districts I had toured recently, Villupuram has received the most number of development schemes. We have no other obstacle except fund shortage. But instead of complaining about lack of funds, the DMK government is working to improve the lives of people. Some opposition leaders keep blaming us for everything. That does not mean there is some fault with the government; it only shows there is fault in their thinking. They do not do any good themselves, nor allow others to do any good. We don’t bother about their comments and continue to perform our duty,” he said.

Stalin also inaugurated a memorial hall with a statue of former Minister A Govindaswamy, and said the 21 people were “shot dead like sparrows in a police firing during the struggle for reservation in the AIADMK regime in 1987.” The inauguration fulfilled a poll promise made during the 2019 Vikravandi by-election, he said.