CM Stalin: Funds crunch won’t stop our work for Tamil Nadu’s progress

VILLUPURAM: The Dravidian movement emerged to establish social justice, and the DMK would continue its journey on the social justice path, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday.
Speaking at the event organised to inaugurate a memorial built for Rs 5.7 crore at Valudareddy to honour 21 men who sacrificed their lives during the struggle for reservation for Vanniyars, laying of foundation stone for new projects, and distribution of welfare assistance to 35,003 people, Stalin underscored Villupuram’s rich historical and cultural significance, and its links to the achievements of Dravidian politics.
Stalin said, “Among the districts I had toured recently, Villupuram has received the most number of development schemes. We have no other obstacle except fund shortage. But instead of complaining about lack of funds, the DMK government is working to improve the lives of people. Some opposition leaders keep blaming us for everything. That does not mean there is some fault with the government; it only shows there is fault in their thinking. They do not do any good themselves, nor allow others to do any good. We don’t bother about their comments and continue to perform our duty,” he said.
Stalin also inaugurated a memorial hall with a statue of former Minister A Govindaswamy, and said the 21 people were “shot dead like sparrows in a police firing during the struggle for reservation in the AIADMK regime in 1987.” The inauguration fulfilled a poll promise made during the 2019 Vikravandi by-election, he said.
Stalin reiterated the pivotal role of the Dravidian movement in shaping modern Tamil Nadu, from championing reservation policies to empowering marginalised communities. “It was the Justice Party in 1921 that initiated reservation, and it was our leaders — Periyar, Anna and Kalaignar — who ensured the continuation of that legacy,” he said, highlighting milestones such as increasing SC/ST reservations, introducing internal quotas for minorities, and prioritising women’s education. “We continue to fight for social justice not just in Tamil Nadu but across India,” he said.
Paying rich tributes to A Govindaswamy, Stalin called him as a torchbearer of the Dravidian movement and the first legislator to win on the DMK’s rising-sun symbol. He recalled AG’s staunch commitment to social justice and his contributions as a minister in the cabinets of both C Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. “AG was an embodiment of honesty and humility, a leader who dedicated his life to Dravidian ideals,” Stalin said.
Stalin also recounted the tragic events of 1987 under the AIADMK regime when 21 Vanniyar men lost their lives during protest for reservation. “Our leader Kalaignar fulfilled their dream by instituting a 20% reservation for the most backward classes within just 43 days of assuming office in 1989,” he said.
The CM announced 11 new projects for Villupuram, including a `304 crore Nandan Canal project to enhance irrigation, reconstruction of the flood-damaged Thalavanur check dam at S84 crore, and a S35 crore joint drinking water project for rural communities, and infrastructure projects.