CMRL to inspect Sathy Road for land acquisition

COIMBATORE: Officials led by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) Managing Director (MD) MA Siddique will likely conduct an inspection on Wednesday along with officers of the district administration, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), state highways department regarding the land acquisition process for the first phase of metro rail project on Sathy Road, from Textool Bridge to the Surya Hospital.

The development comes after Lok Sabha MP Ganapathy P Rajkumar along with CCMC commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran met with Siddique regarding the project the on Monday. A month ago, the CMRL conducted a meeting with the district collector, CCMC Commissioner and other officials on kick-starting the project.

The CMRL plans to execute two corridors in the first phase. Corridor-1 on Avinashi Road will be 20.4 km long from Ukkadam Bus Terminus to the Coimbatore International Airport via the Neelambur integrated station with 18 stations. Corridor 2 on Sathyamangalam Road will be 14.4 km long starting from Coimbatore Railway Junction to Valiyampalayam Pirivu and will have 14 stations.

The LPA (Local Planning Authority) has allocated about Rs 54 crore to widen the Sathyamangalam Road and the CCMC was tasked to carry out land acquisition. On Monday, the union government sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the Sathy Road widening and Ganapthy junction improvement project works. Subsequently, the CCMC Commissioner and the MP met with the CMRL MD.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said, “We are all set to carry out LA work for the Sathy Road widening project from Textool Bridge up to Surya Hospital. The highways department has informed us that funds have been sanctioned for the project. Since CMRL plans to build its second corridor on this road and requires at least 25 metres of road, we plan to acquire land for both projects simultaneously. However, we need more funds to acquire additional land for the Metro Rail Project. In view of this, we met with the CMRL MD and explained the situation to him. He informed us about visiting Coimbatore on Wednesday to inspect the place, and discuss funding for land acquisition in the stretch.”