Consider plea to extend Madurai Metro Rail Project to Melur: Madras High Court

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the central and state governments to consider a plea seeking extension of the proposed Metro Rail Project in Madurai till Melur taluk in the district. The direction was issued on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition filed by B Stalin, an advocate.

According to the petitioner, the metro rail project is proposed to cover a total distance of 32 km in Madurai — from Othakadai to Thirumangalam — with 27 stations in-between. Under Phase II of the project, additional routes, including one connecting the city to Madurai Airport, have been identified, he added.

However, the authorities failed to consider the residents of Othakadai-Melur region, who are also in need of the metro rail service, Stalin claimed, and added that the Melur-Othakadai four-lane is an accident-prone area as thousands of people regularly depend on the road to reach the city. Since his representation was not considered by the authorities, the petitioner moved the court.

A bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete observed that the above matter is a policy decision of the government and the court cannot interfere in it. However, it is open to the government to consider the petitioner's request as expeditiously as possible, they added, and disposed of the PIL.