Deputy CM Udhayanidhi lays foundation stone for 526 houses at rehab camp

TIRUCHY: Drawing parallels with the principles of Periyar’s Samathuvapuram, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the Bharat Scouts and Guides Diamond Jubilee Jamboree and Kalaignar Centenary Jamboree at Manapparai.

Later, Udhayanidhi also laid the foundation stone for a project to build 526 new houses at a cost of Rs 3,329.8 lakh in the rehabilitation camp for Sri Lankan Tamils at Kulavaipatti.

Referring to the gathering of students from diverse states, languages and cultures in the jamboree, Udhayanidhi said, “Events like this promote unity and inclusivity and offer invaluable experiences for students, fostering a sense of unity beyond caste and religion, and aligning with the principles of leaders like Periyar.” He highlighted the Tamil Nadu government’s allocation of Rs 39 crore for the event and praised School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh for his dedication.

The event saw participation from Scouts and Guides delegations from all states and countries like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Nepal. The event featured a guard of honour from 20,000 Scouts and Guides and cultural programmes showcasing the rich traditions of various states and countries