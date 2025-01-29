History-sheeter murdered near Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam, four held

TIRUCHY: A 35-year-old history-sheeter was hacked to death in broad daylight by a six-member gang near the Ranganathaswamy temple in Srirangam on Tuesday. A youth, who hatched the murder plan, and his three accomplices have been arrested in connection with the incident while a search is on for three others, the police said.

According to the police, D Anbu (a) Anbarasu (35) of Moolathoppu in Srirangam, a history-sheeter, was on Tuesday morning returning home from the gym when a gang of six masked men on two-wheelers waylaid him at a ground used as a parking lot for visitors to the Srirangam temple. The gang then hacked him with machetes and fled.

On information, the Srirangam police along with locals admitted a grievously injured Anbu to the Srirangam government hospital. He, however, died soon without responding to treatment.

Following this, the Srirangam police registered a case.

Inquiries revealed that K Dinesh Babu (28) from the same locality as Anbu, developed enmity with the latter over an illegal rooster fight held in Tiruchy about six months ago. Dinesh along with seven of his accomplices hatched the murder over it, the police said.