‘Laid-off’ staff of US firm in Coimbatore up in arms over termination

COIMBATORE: After a US-based company operating in the city allegedly laid off hundreds of employees without prior notice on Saturday, the disgruntled staff on Tuesday thronged the labour department office on Balasundaram Road near Anna statue seeking a remedy to get the salary and experience certificates from the firm.

Subsequently, labour department Joint Commissioner M Shanthi held talks with the employees wherein she said they were trying to contact the company’s CEO to resolve the issue. The company has reportedly laid off around 3,000 employees from India.

S Dheenadhayalan, one of the laid-off employees, told TNIE, “More than 1,500 employees were working in Coimbatore itself. On Saturday night, all the employees received a mail from the company head informing them of their termination on the ground that we were absconding in the workplace. But it is not true.

As they have shut up shop in the US, we are not able to reach out to them. We are afraid whether we would get our January month salary or not. The government should interfere in this matter (salary and experience certificates).”

The education company (Edumatics) had been operating in Coimbatore for more than five years by setting up offices in RS Puram and Sungam.

On Monday, the laid-off employees had submitted a petition to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati in this regard. They had appealed to the collector to help them secure their salary and experience certificates, especially for those who had worked for more than two years in the company.