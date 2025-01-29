Learning levels of Class 3 students back to pre-Covid level: ASER report

For Class 5 students, 35.6% were able to read Class 2 level text in 2024, up from 25.2% in 2022, though still below the 40.8% recorded in 2018. Similarly, 20.7% of Class 5 students could solve division problems in 2024, an improvement from 14.9% in 2022 but short of the 25.6% recorded in 2018. “While these improvements indicate progress, learning levels have not yet fully recovered to pre-COVID standards. The percentage of increase (11%) in the category is also higher than the national average,” Kumaresan added.

However, it should be noted that while the gains are better than other states, states like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh perform better when it comes to learning levels.

Preschool enrolment for children aged 3 has reached near-universal levels in Tamil Nadu, with 94.3% enrolled in 2024. Enrolment in government institutions for this age group rose from 62.3% in 2018 to 78.7% in 2024, although this marks a slight decline from 79.2% in 2022. The proportion of children not enrolled in school remains low, with only 1% of Class 4 students and 0.6% of Class 5 students not enrolled. Among children aged 15 to 16 years, the non-enrolment rate was 1.8%, with boys at 2.6% and girls at 1.2%.

Tamil Nadu also recorded a decline in government school enrolment in 2024, dropping to 68.7% from 75.7% in 2022, as private school enrolment returned to pre-COVID levels. For rural children aged 6–14, private school enrolment has remained steady at around 30% over the past decade, except for a temporary drop in 2022.

The report also noted that Tamil Nadu has a higher proportion of children entering Class 1 at the age of 6, with 61.3% compared to the national average of 40.2%. This is despite the state’s practice of admitting children aged 5+ to Class 1, reflecting a gradual shift in alignment with the National Education Policy’s recommendation of a six year entry age.

The report also observed that a decline was visible in usable toilets, girls’ toilets, and drinking water in government schools in 2024 compared to 2018. Other services and facilities in school like mid-day meals, electricity connection, and libraries were found to be available only in around 90% of surveyed schools.