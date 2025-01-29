Madras HC seeks reply from health secretary on temporary staff for dialysis units

MADURAI: Dissatisfied by the state ’s decision to once again hire temporary staff for the post of dialysis technicians in government hospitals across Tamil Nadu, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday directed Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Supriya Sahu to file an affidavit explaining reasons for the decision.

A bench comprising Justices M S Ramesh and A D Maria Clete recalled that the court, while hearing a PIL petition filed by C Anand Raj, had taken note of the fact that though the hospitals in the state have been equipped with 688 dialysis machines, they only have 158 temporary dialysis technicians and some interns to manage them. Through its order dated November 25, 2024, the court had directed the state to sanction dialysis technician posts on a war footing, to which the government had responded by assuring that it would do the needful in five months.