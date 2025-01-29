Patients, attendants of Madurai GRH super speciality block flag sale of stationery items at prices beyond MRP at canteen

MADURAI: Several patients and attendants of the super speciality block at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) in Madurai alleged that stationery items are sold at prices higher than the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), fixed by manufacturers in Madurai city, in the hospital canteen.

K Amman (58), a patient attendant, told TNIE, "My son was admitted at the GRH due to a nephrology-related ailment. In order to document prescriptions for the out-patient section, I decided to buy a small notebook from the canteen located inside the hospital premises. However, I was charged Rs 20 for a notebook with an MRP Rs 10."

"As I would have to otherwise walk several metres to purchase the notebook from any other shop outside the facility, I decided to buy the item from the canteen itself, paying the excess price," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist Anand Raj recollected a similar incident. "In January 2024, I got admitted for gastro ailments in the same facility, and I was asked to buy a small notebook for noting down the prescription. I bought a 50 page-notebook for Rs 20, while its MRP was just Rs 10. Besides, the book was of poor quality."

He further added, "When I questioned the salesperson, he refused to answer. Not just books, pens and other items such as masks and napkins are also sold at high prices (in the canteen). Further, the canteen had cooking stoves. I doubt whether they are authorised to cook inside the premises. There is no clarity on the tender process itself."

When contacted, GRH Dean Dr Arul Sundaresh Kumar told TNIE, "Selling any item beyond the MRP fixed by manufacturers is illegal. We will verify the issue by sending an official to inspect the price variations for the products at the canteen. Based on the findings, appropriate action will be taken."