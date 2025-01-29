Professor Venkatesh Balasubramanian discusses AI models that reduced road crashes in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The lack of availability of reliable data is the most prominent challenge in building workable AI models, said Prof Venkatesh Balasubramanian, Head of RGB Labs, IIT Madras, in his address, “AI and Behavioural Change: A Roadmap” on Tuesday.

He said data is often susceptible to biases and affiliations of the sources, which could result in inaccurate results.

The professor mentioned a phenomenon among several AI researchers, including himself — that of trading a model’s accuracy with its ability to accomplish things.

Talking about his work with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), Prof Balasubramanian said patterns of human behaviour can be tracked and changed by analysing data of their consequences.

He responded to questions by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai on the initiative and said that the Centre’s data analytics model helped drastically reduce road accidents in TN.