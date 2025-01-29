Puppy with intestinal intussusception treated at government veterinary hospital in Madurai

MADURAI: A veterinary team from the animal husbandry department in Madurai successfully treated a five-month-old puppy with intestinal intussusception after a three-hour surgery. Doctors said this was the first time that such a surgery was carried out in Madurai on Tuesday.

Karthika, a pet owner from Thirumangalam said the puppy suddenly lost its appetite and a portion of its intestines came out of its back. Considering the condition, the puppy was brought to the government poly clinic of the animal husbandry department in Madurai.

Veterinary Surgeon Dr C Merilraj said, "Upon examining the puppy, it was diagnosed with intestinal intussusceptions, reportedly caused after it consumed some foreign object. With surgery being the only option to save the puppy, a team of doctors at the Madurai government poly clinic of the animal husbandry department, for the first time in Madurai, carried out a three- hour long operation."

Dr Merilraj said the puppy had consumed about three-four gravel stones, which caused the condition. Portions of the intestine that came out of the back had to be removed and was reattached.

"Though the intestines were slightly tangled, there were no ruptures and the puppy was safely treated. The case could have gotten complicated if there was any rupture in the intestine. After surgery, the puppy successfully returned to its normal state," Dr Merilraj added.