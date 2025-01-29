Two-wheeler fatalities come down to 30 in Nilgiris in 2024: Transport department

NILGIRIS: Sources from the transport department said that compared to 2023, two-wheeler accident deaths have come down across the district in 2024. Awareness programmes are to be conducted to further reduce fatalities.

As part of observing road safety awareness month at Ooty tribal cultural centre on Tuesday, Dr A P Muthusamy, Motor Vehicle Inspector of Udagamandalam, told TNIE that a total of 40 motorists from Ooty, Coonoor, Kotagiri, and Gudalur were killed in accidents in 2023, and most of the deaths were due to not wearing of helmets. However, after repeated awareness, the fatalities have come down to 30.

He added, “We are going to create more awareness to further reduce the death percentage this year. Hence, we are going to stress on riders and pillion riders to wear helmets for their safety. On Tuesday we conducted a two-wheeler rally stressing helmet awareness and a four-wheeler rally stressing seat belt awareness.”

Udagamandalam RTO R Sakthivel said that they have already conducted awareness programmes for auto and car drivers and explained the do’s and don’ts to prevent fire accidents.

He added, “We have decided to observe road safety week till January 31, and on Wednesday we will be observing a similar awareness programme by joining hands with the district court.”