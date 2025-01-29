Vijay to install statues of TVK icons at headquarters

CHENNAI: TVK has commenced work to install statues of the five leaders — BR Ambedkar, ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, K Kamaraj, Anjalai Ammal and Velu Nachiyar — whom the party projected as its guiding forces, at its headquarters, party sources said.

The installation of these statues can be seen as a strategic effort to showcase the TVK’s commitment to the ideologies espoused and the seriousness with which the party considers these leaders as its icons.

Sources expressed the hope that these statues will also serve as a symbolic gesture to connect with diverse sections of society. While the party’s move to choose these leaders as icons was welcomed by many, political observers had said that the representation given to numerically dominant caste groups in choosing these leaders cannot be overlooked. Party insiders said unveiling of the statues may coincide with the first anniversary of the announcement to form TVK on February 2.

In another development, TVK president Vijay has reportedly instructed district functionaries to strengthen the party’s grassroots network by appointing in-charges for every polling booth. According to party sources, five to seven members have already been assigned to each booth to oversee poll-related activities at the ground level.