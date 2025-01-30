3k turtles may have died in Andhra; 130 more washed up in Chennai

CHENNAI: The mystery behind mass mortality of Olive Ridley turtles is getting murkier with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh reporting 3,000 deaths, while the toll in Chennai continues to skyrocket despite stringent measures. Even in the case of Andhra Pradesh, the primary cause is death by drowning, pointing the needle of suspicion towards destructive fishing practices like bottom trawling.

Speaking to TNIE, AP chief wildlife warden Ajaya Kumar Naik said, “Yes, turtles are dying here, but I don’t have the exact death count. We are working closely with the fisheries department to prevail upon the trawl boat fishermen to use the Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs).”

However, Tree Foundation founder Supraja Dharani confirmed that the number of deaths in AP this nesting season has crossed 3,000 and there is a pattern to it. “We are getting a large number of turtle carcasses south of fishing harbours. The ocean currents are moving from north to south, similar to what is observed in Chennai. The turtles killed by trawl fishing nets between Pulicat and south AP coast are all getting washed ashore on Chennai beaches,” Supraja told TNIE.

On Wednesday, Chennai witnessed the ‘deadliest massacre’ yet with over 130 partially decomposed Oliver Ridley carcasses beaching. On Marina alone, 27 carcasses were found, according to Students Sea Turtle Conservation Network (SSTCN).

Turtle expert K Sivakumar, a member of the Marine Protected Areas Commission in IUCN and radio-tagged about 60 Olive Ridleys in Odisha and Sri Lanka, told TNIE that the numbers were “shocking” and needed a deeper analysis to understand the causes. “I suspect intensive trawling has been done unknowingly in congregation areas, where females and males come together for mating around this time.