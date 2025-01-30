Chennai Press Club: Seizure of scribes’ phones during AU probe an act of intimidation

CHENNAI: The seizure of mobile phones and other devices from law-abiding reporters during the Special Investigation Team’s probe of the FIR leak in the rape of an Anna University student is an intimidation tactic deployed by the police department, the Chennai Press Club said in a statement on Wednesday.

This is also a means to thwart the sources the reporters have built over several years, the statement said, calling for the immediate return of the mobile phones seized from reporters who were cooperating with the probe by all means.

The press club said the summons in many cases was issued only through WhatsApp. Even so, reporters chose to appear for the investigation considering the gravity of the case and due to their respect for the law.

“We have been informed that these reporters were made to wait for long hours, treated like criminals and were asked questions irrelevant to this investigation,” the statement said, adding in the case of some reporters, mobile phones and other personal devices were seized.

“The police should immediately stop the intimidation and harassment of reporters who appear for the investigation due to their respect for the legal process,” the statement said.