DMK to demand 'code of conduct' for governors in Parlparliament

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Wednesday resolved to highlight its demand for formulating a “Code of Conduct” on how the governors should function and setting a timeframe for the governors to act on granting assent to bills passed by the Assemblies in the upcoming budget session in the parliament.

The resolution to this extent was passed at the meeting of party MPs convened on Wednesday here, under the chairmanship of party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin.

In its resolution, the party said the office of the governor is increasingly getting politicised. It stressed the need for such code of conduct until the position of governor is fully abolished. The party recalled it had already moved the Supreme Court seeking such measures.

The party, in another resolution, expressed disappointment that the state government’s recent announcement, which said Iron Age began in Tamil soil 5,300 years ago based on scientific dating of certain archaeological artefacts, has not been adequately recognised and promoted at the national level. The resolution urged the Union government and the prime minister to take steps to highlight this significant finding and acknowledge Tamil Nadu’s ancient heritage.

The party said that its MPs and members of the DMK students wing will stage a demonstration in Delhi on February 6 demanding the withdrawal of proposed UGC draft regulations, which have attracted strong criticism by the DMK and many other parties for being in violation of the State’s rights.