DMK’s Hindi poll pamphlets spark furore

ERODE: Campaigning heated up in Erode East with rivals DMK and NTK trading barbs after a supporter of the Dravidian party distributed pamphlets in Hindi to garner votes for its candidate VC Chandirakumar.

According to sources, at least 10,000 Hindi-speaking people have settled in Indira Nagar, NMS Compound, Chinna Mariamman Temple Road, Kongalamman Temple Road, and nearby Easwaran Temple areas in Erode East.

On Wednesday, DMK cadre distributed pamphlets printed in Hindi in the areas. Upon learning this, NTK cadre clicked photos of the pamphlets and circulated it on on WhatsApp groups.

R Chezhiyan, a local NTK functionary said, “The DMK’s campaign looks like it is promoting Hindi in TN. DMK has sacrificed its policy for votes.”

In response, DMK candidate Chandhirakumar said, “Lucky Kothari, a textile merchant from a Hindi-speaking state has settled in Erode. He is a DMK supporter for the last 10 years. Out of his own interest Kothari translated it in Hindi and distributed it to his relatives. DMK did nothing about this.”