Ensure basic facilities in special court, says Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the special court for bomb blast cases at Poonamallee to make available the facilities of video-conference for the lawyers, the accused persons and the witnesses.

After lawyers, including C Vijayakumar, who is the president of the Bar Association of Special Court for Bomb Blast Cases in Poonamallee, highlighted about their ordeal at the special court, a division bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and M Jothiraman directed the provision of the video-conference facility from Thursday itself.

“The Registrar of the City Civil Courts informed us of the video-conference facility available in the special court. Such facility shall be utilised in full by the lawyers and the witnesses,” it said.

Regarding the lack of basic amenities, the bench directed the registrar and the other authorities concerned to take immediate steps for providing toilets for male and female lawyers, the witnesses and the accused, apart from arranging drinking water on the court premises.