Human faeces thrown into classroom at Tiruppur government school, probe underway

TIRUPPUR: The district police are investigating the incident in which human faeces was thrown into the classroom of a government high school at Kamanaickenpalayam near Palladam in Tiruppur district allegedly on Monday night. Around 300 students are studying in the school.

According to police, on Monday evening, teachers locked the classrooms and school gates after working hours. On Tuesday morning, when the classrooms were opened teachers found human faeces thrown on the walls and benches of a class 10 room.

Shocked by this, the teachers informed the Kamanaickenpalayam police. A team rushed to the school and held inquiries.

The classroom was cleaned by local sanitation workers.

M Uthayakumar, Chief Educational Officer of Tiruppur district, said, “We don’t know who did this. But immediate action was taken to clean the classroom. We have filed a complaint with police. An inquiry has been ordered in this matter on behalf of the school education department.”

V Rajavel, inspector of Kamanaickenpalayam police station, said, “The school’s compound wall is about 5 feet high. Due to this, after school hours, some students who stay in the area usually enter the school premises and play. We suspect anyone of them could have done this. There are no CCTV cameras on the school campus. Investigations are on.”