ISRO hits ton, pads up for next 100 missions in five years

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has marked another significant chapter in its storied history with the successful launch of its 100th mission from Sriharikota on Wednesday morning and has set its sights on crossing the next 100 launches in half a decade.

The NVS-02, part of the Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system, was precisely placed into the Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) by the GSLV-F15 rocket.

This mission not only signifies a numerical milestone but also the first launch under the leadership of the newly appointed ISRO Chairman, V Narayanan, who took office on January 16, 2025.

Weighing approximately 2,250 kg, the satellite was designed to enhance India’s navigation capabilities, supporting applications in terrestrial, aerial, and maritime navigation, precision agriculture, and more. This satellite joins its predecessor, NVS-01, launched in May 2023, in augmenting the NavIC, which aims to provide accurate positioning, velocity, and timing services not just within India but extending 1,500 km beyond its borders.

From its early days, when rocket parts were transported on cycles and bullock carts, ISRO has evolved into a premier space agency, now capable of commercial launches for foreign clients and having successfully ventured to the Moon and Sun.

Looking forward, ISRO is not resting on its laurels but pushing boundaries with the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). The NGLV is envisioned as a game changer with its massive scale and innovative technology. With a liftoff mass of 1,000 tonnes and a towering height of 91 metres, it dwarfs the current GSLV Mark III, which stands at 43 metres.