MSP for all produce, river-linking among farmers’ budget expectations

CHENNAI: With the Union Budget for 2025-26 set to be presented on 1st February, farmer unions and agricultural activists have voiced their key expectations, including a minimum support price (MSP) for all agricultural produce, substantial funding for natural farming, increased cold storage facilities for horticulture produce, solar power panels, interlinking of rivers, and the deployment of MGNREGS workers for agricultural work.

KP Perumal, State Secretary of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, criticised the current MSP system, stating that it applies to only 23 commodities and does not even cover 50% of production costs. He emphasised the need to implement the recommendations of the MS Swaminathan Commission, which proposed that MSP should ensure at least a 50% profit margin over the comprehensive cost of production. He also urged the Union government to waive farmers' loans, alleging that loan waivers have so far been extended only to corporates.

V Jeevakumar, an agricultural activist from Thanjavur district, called for a major boost to organic farming. "A significant increase in funds and the creation of marketing facilities will go a long way in encouraging farmers to switch to organic farming," he said.

Acknowledging the government's push for agricultural mechanisation, he noted that many farmers cannot afford modern equipment. "The government should either provide necessary equipment to farmers or ensure at least a 50% subsidy if farmers wish to rent them from private players," he added.

VS Dhanapathi, an organic farmer from Pudukkottai district and General Secretary of the Farmers Forum of India, pointed out that the BJP had promised the interlinking of the Godavari and Cauvery rivers and the implementation of the MS Swaminathan report.