MTC to bring on board private players to operate premium bus services

CHENNAI: Chennai commuters will soon have air-conditioned Volvo and Mercedes-Benz buses, with premium facilities and fares, operated by private companies.

The transport department has accorded approval to a proposal by the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) in this regard to hire private buses through a revenue-sharing model and permit their operation on select routes where MTC is operating its buses.

These premium buses will offer free Wi-Fi, have surveillance cameras, spacious seating, ample legroom, ergonomic designs for enhanced comfort, temperature control systems, reduced noise levels, and panoramic windows. They will be introduced on the routes that have higher demand in the city.

The private operators will be allowed to utilise MTC depots, bus stops, termini, parking lots, and other infrastructure for a fee. The operators will also share a fraction of their revenue with the MTC. The number of buses and routes is yet to be determined.

The buses are targeted at commuters willing to pay higher fares, as the operators will charge fares — details of which are yet to be finalised — higher than the air-conditioned buses operated by the MTC.