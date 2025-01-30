Rs 227-crore Unity Mall in Chennai to display handloom, handicraft products

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday laid the foundation for establishing an Integrated Unity Mall in the Co-optex Complex spanning 4.54 lakh sq ft and comprising exhibition halls for display of handloom and handicrafts produced in various districts of TN and other states. The eight-storey facility will be raised at a cost of Rs 227 crore.

An official release said the complex will feature 41 outlets for products from the various districts of TN and 36 ‘One District One Product shops’ for those of other states. Furthermore, the mall will have a two-floor parking lot with a capacity of 323 cars, it added.

Meanwhile, the CM presented cheques for Rs 2.50 lakh each to priests of 12 temples towards the cost of renovation and maintenance works, providing facilities for devotees, etc. In all, 2,500 temples including 1,250 rural temples and 1,250 temples located in SC/ST locales, will get this assistance.

CM Stalin also inaugurated 11 infrastructure projects, including new and improved fish landing centres and fish seed farms, besides laying the foundation for a fishing landing centre at Kooduthazhai village in Tirunelveli district to be established at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Furthermore, Stalin laid the foundation for 2,404 tenements to be built by the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at a cost of Rs 327.69 crore in Radhapuram, Tirunelveli district; Oddanchathiram, Dindigul district and Ayakattur in Namakkal district. He also inaugurated two taluk office buildings in Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam, and residential quarters for 25 Revenue Inspectors in various districts.