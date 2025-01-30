Sangam-era terracotta doll, ring wells found in Thenpennai River

VILLUPURAM: An archaeological survey conducted in the Thenpennai River near Enathimangalam, Pidagam, Kuchipalayam, and Thalavanur near Villupuram has led to the discovery of an ancient terracotta doll, ring wells, and a pot with a narrow spout.

The field study was carried out by archaeologists and research scholars C Immanuel, along with R Gopinath from the History Department of Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, and postgraduate students K Saravanan and P Rahul from the same college.

During the survey, the team identified a Sangam-era terracotta doll, ring wells, and a pot with a narrow spout on the riverbed.

“The doll was a finely crafted terracotta peice. The doll, found in a seated position, exhibits intricate detailing that reflects the artistic sensibilities of ancient people. However, its head, left hand, and leg were found broken. This discovery highlights the artistic skills of the ancient inhabitants of this region,” said archaeologist Immanuel.

Two types of ring wells have been identified—one with stacked rings and another with inserted rings. In the Thenpennai River near Thalavanur, two stacked ring wells were also discovered.