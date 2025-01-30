Sangam-era terracotta doll, ring wells found in Thenpennai River

VILLUPURAM: An archaeological survey conducted in the Thenpennai River near Enathimangalam, Pidagam, Kuchipalayam, and Thalavanur near Villupuram has led to the discovery of an ancient terracotta doll, ring wells, and a pot with a narrow spout.
The field study was carried out by archaeologists and research scholars C Immanuel, along with R Gopinath from the History Department of Arignar Anna Government Arts College, Villupuram, and postgraduate students K Saravanan and P Rahul from the same college.
During the survey, the team identified a Sangam-era terracotta doll, ring wells, and a pot with a narrow spout on the riverbed.
“The doll was a finely crafted terracotta peice. The doll, found in a seated position, exhibits intricate detailing that reflects the artistic sensibilities of ancient people. However, its head, left hand, and leg were found broken. This discovery highlights the artistic skills of the ancient inhabitants of this region,” said archaeologist Immanuel.
Two types of ring wells have been identified—one with stacked rings and another with inserted rings. In the Thenpennai River near Thalavanur, two stacked ring wells were also discovered.
“These wells were made by shaping clay into circular rings and firing them in a kiln before stacking them. They played a crucial role in providing water during dry seasons and preventing sand erosion,” said Immanuel.
He added that ring wells have been in use from the Sangam period to recent times for drinking water and domestic purposes. Constructing such wells near lakes, ponds, and riverbanks was a long-standing practice in ancient settlements.
“The Sangam-era literary work Pattinappalai mentions the presence of ring wells in the city of Poompuhar. Similar structures have been found in Tamil Nadu at Keeladi, Agaram, Poompuhar, Arikamedu, and Mamallapuram. In Villupuram district, they have been discovered in Tirukovilur, Thiruvamathur, Thalavanur, and near Panruti in places like Ulundampattu, Enathirimangalam, and Kandarakkottai,” Immanuel added.
During the survey along the Thenpennai River at Pidagam-Kuchipalayam, a pot with a narrow spout, known as Kendimukku Panai, was also found. “Such pots were used by ancient people for storing drinking water. Similar discoveries have been made in archaeological excavations at Keeladi, Korkai, and Uraiyur,” Immanuel said. The artifacts unearthed from Thenpennai River confirm that the region flourished as a significant settlement during the Sangam period.