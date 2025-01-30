Southern Railway launches cargo service, to make Rs 208 crore in six years

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway inaugurated a dedicated Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET) on Wednesday, operating between the Royapuram and Patel Nagar (in Delhi) railway stations.

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Vishwanath Eerya flagged off the service, which aims to enhance rail-based logistics by offering a faster and more reliable transportation mode for parcel cargo.

The contract for operating the cargo express has been awarded to the Rail Transport Corporation of India for a six-year period. The railway is set to earn a minimum revenue of Rs 25 lakh per trip, with operations scheduled from January 29, 2024, to January 1, 2031.

The train will initially run two round trips per month, as per an official statement. However, the leaseholder has proposed to operate two round trips per week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, generating an estimated revenue of Rs 208 crore over six years.

The cargo express will transport a variety of goods, including auto parts, leather, handloom products, tyres and courier shipments. During the initial six months, its carrying capacity will be 353 tonnes per trip, which will later be increased to 468 tonnes.

According to an official statement, the cargo express will cover 2,195km, linking the southern and northern regions of the country. This initiative is expected to strengthen trade and commerce between the regions.

