Three YouTubers among four held for sexually harassing boys in TN

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Four individuals, including Tamil YouTubers Divya, Karthick and Chitra, were arrested under the Pocso Act on Wednesday in connection with allegedly sexually harassing minor boys near Srivilliputhur.

According to sources, Karthick had lodged a complaint with the superintendent of police in mid-January accusing Divya of sexually harassing two boys aged 15 and 17. Subsequently, the All Women Police in Srivilliputhur also registered a case and commenced an investigation.

District Child Protection officers also held inquiries with the minor boys. “It was found that Divya had sexually harassed the boys. It was also revealed that Chitra was aware of the harassment by Divya, and she roped in Karthick. Reportedly, Karthick and Divya were in a relationship. Chitra lured the minors with money, and Karthick’s relative Ananth was roped in to shoot videos. A preliminary investigation revealed that Chitra did this due to previous enmity with Divya,” police sources said.

It is also suspected that Chitra allegedly threatened Divya with the videos to extort money, sources added.

A case was registered against the four accused under various sections of the Pocso Act, and the four suspects were arrested on Wednesday.