Vengaivayal water contamination: Hearing on plea against CB-CID’s charge sheet adjourned to Feb 1

PUDUKKOTTAI: Taking up a petition moved by a complainant in the Vengaivayal water contamination case seeking the court not to accept the charge sheet submitted before it by the CB-CID police, the special court for trial of cases under the SC/ST (PoA) Act on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the matter to February 1.

The CB-CID in its charge sheet submitted to the special court a few days ago held three villagers responsible for the mixing of faecal matter in the overhead water tank at Vengaivayal in December 2022.

Kanagaraj, a resident of the village based on whose complaint the case was registered, on January 27, 2025, moved the special court stating that the investigating agency, i.e., the CB-CID, submitted the case charge sheet in court without his knowledge.

Arguing that he was the first petitioner based on whose complaint the 2022 case was registered under the SC/ST (PoA) Act, Kanagaraj urged the court not to accept the CB-CID’s charge sheet. He also said that he was not informed of the removal of charges under the SC/ST (PoA) Act against the accused in the case.