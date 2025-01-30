Vengaivayal water contamination: Hearing on plea against CB-CID’s charge sheet adjourned to Feb 1
PUDUKKOTTAI: Taking up a petition moved by a complainant in the Vengaivayal water contamination case seeking the court not to accept the charge sheet submitted before it by the CB-CID police, the special court for trial of cases under the SC/ST (PoA) Act on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on the matter to February 1.
The CB-CID in its charge sheet submitted to the special court a few days ago held three villagers responsible for the mixing of faecal matter in the overhead water tank at Vengaivayal in December 2022.
Kanagaraj, a resident of the village based on whose complaint the case was registered, on January 27, 2025, moved the special court stating that the investigating agency, i.e., the CB-CID, submitted the case charge sheet in court without his knowledge.
Arguing that he was the first petitioner based on whose complaint the 2022 case was registered under the SC/ST (PoA) Act, Kanagaraj urged the court not to accept the CB-CID’s charge sheet. He also said that he was not informed of the removal of charges under the SC/ST (PoA) Act against the accused in the case.
On January 29, Judge Vasanthi directed the CB-CID to respond to the petition. On Wednesday, public prosecutor Kumar appearing for the CB-CID argued that the complainant does not need to be informed about the removal of sections under the SC/ST (PoA) Act and that a written submission would be made to the court on their stand. The hearing was then adjourned to February 1.
Meanwhile, the CB-CID sent a notice to Kanagaraj on Wednesday informing that charges invoked under the SC/ST (PoA) Act against the three accused have been removed while the rest remain. Advocate Malarmannan, who along with VCK legal wing state secretary Parventhan, representing Kanagaraj, questioned the timing of the notice, saying it was sent after the CB-CID submitted the charge sheet.
Meanwhile, the protest by a section of Vengaivayal residents against the CB-CID report entered the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday.