Activist Jagaber Ali's body to be exhumed on January 31

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday allowed the exhumation of the body of activist Jagabar Ali, who was killed for exposing the illegal mining activities in Pudukottai district.

Justice M Nirmal Kumar directed the dean of Government Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital to arrange a mobile X-ray unit facility on Friday to the spot where he was buried. The exhumation and X-ray will be recorded and conducted in the presence of one of the family members.

The plea was filed by J Mariam (38), spouse of the deceased activist. The petition stated that initially the incident was projected as a road accident before it came to light he was intentionally run over by a tipper lorry. After the incident, the police were also reluctant to register a case. The postmortem was conducted without proper procedure and their request to video record the procedure was also denied. She sought the court intervention for a fresh X-ray of the entire body to establish the exact cause and complete nature of the injuries sustained by Jagabar.