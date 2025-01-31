Baby dies at govt hospital in Tirunelveli, kin cite ‘lack of facilities’

TIRUNELVELI: A 45-day-old infant, son of an ex-serviceman, allegedly died at Kandiyaperi Government Peripheral Hospital, which is attached to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH), on Thursday.

The child’s family claimed that the doctors failed to provide proper treatment to their child, who experienced a nosebleed, and that there was no facility at the hospital to treat children.

The infant was born to couple Sumathi Devi (30) and Alex Pandian (30) at TvMCH 45 days ago. The mother and newborn were discharged from the neonatal intensive care unit five days after delivery, and the child was vaccinated at an anganwadi in Kandiyaperi on Wednesday. The infant allegedly developed nose bleeding and was brought to the hospital in a 108 ambulance.

Speaking to TNIE, the child’s grandfather P Thangaraj said, “On Thursday morning, he (infant) developed nose bleeding. Over the phone, I arranged for a 108 ambulance, which took him to Kandiyaperi hospital, as it is the nearest facility. However, the hospital staff did not treat him properly. After his death, the body was shifted to TvMCH. My grandson could have been saved if the ambulance had taken him directly to TvMCH,” he said.

However, TvMCH Dean Dr C Revathy Balan, in a communication to media persons, claimed that the child was brought dead to Kandiyaperi hospital itself. “The child was frothing and unconscious when brought to the hospital. The doctors certified him as brought-dead and referred the body to TvMCH,” she said. The infant’s body has been sent for autopsy.

It may be noted that TNIE had earlier reported that this hospital lacks various amenities and the required number of doctors and nurses. It does not even have a display board on the roadside to guide visitors.