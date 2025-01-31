Congress to stage stir in Chennai during Amit Shah's visit

CHENNAI: The state unit of BJP has made elaborate arrangements to accord a grand reception to Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is visiting Chennai on Friday to attend the marriage of the granddaughter of former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

A grand procession will be organised from the VIP Gate at the airport up to Alandur, featuring various cultural programmes, including Bharatanatyam, Parai Isai, Sendai Melam, Sivavadhyam, Karakattam, Oyilattam, Chennai Gana, and Thirunangai dance performances. Sources said Shah is expected to return to New Delhi on Friday night itself since the presentation of the union budget is scheduled for February 1.

Meanwhile, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said his party would stage a black flag protest against Shah over his remark against BR Ambedkar in the Parliament during the minister’s visit to Chennai on Friday. In a press statement, Selvaperunthagai said Shah’s remark is “derogatory” for Ambedkar and “slanderous” for the Congress party.

Highlighting the significance of Ambedkar, Selvaperunthagai said he was elected to the constituent assembly, led the drafting committee and had meticulously studied the constitutions of over 60 countries before framing the Constitution.