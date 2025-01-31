Diseases, pests bite into paddy yield in Madurai

MADURAI: Even as the harvest season has kicked off in the district, farmers in several areas have flagged a drop in yield owing to previous pest attacks and diseases. The agriculture department is taking measures to check on the harvest across the district, primarily as fields in the east and west blocks of Madurai have reported a major drop in yield.

Samba paddy is cultivated on more than 40,000 hectares in Madurai district. However, during the recent agriculture grievances meeting, farmers from several blocks in the east and west blocks of the district flagged a dip in yield.

"Usually, we get a yield of 30-40 bags per acre; but this year, we could not get even five bags as a major portion of the crop was affected by diseases and pest issues due to the frequent climatic change in Madurai. Despite taking measures, the crop yield has greatly been affected in our areas," said Kuberan, a farmer from Mangulam village in Madurai.

Farmers urged the state government to provide compensation for all farmers who have faced crop loss this season. Farmers also requested that the present random sampling method for assessing crop loss be avoided, and instead sought a detailed study, and compensation for all.

Official sources from the agriculture department said paddy blasts and blight have been reported in several areas, including Vadipatti, Kulamangalam and other areas.

Based on the farmers’ request, block-level agriculture officials were deputed to assess the paddy yield this season. So far, assessment has been conducted in east and west blocks where a drop in yield has been reported, while the assessment is under way in other areas. Reports will be to obtain compensation once the assessment is completed.