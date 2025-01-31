Domicile quota for PG medical students: TN to file review plea in Supreme Court

CHENNAI: The state government will soon file a review petition in the Supreme Court against the order which ruled the domicile-based quota for PG medical seats as unconstitutional, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

Speaking to the press at the Secretariat, Subramanian said the review petition will be filed on the instructions of the chief minister. Consultation with medical experts is going on in this decision. Tamil Nadu already surrenders 15% UG medical seats and 50% of PG medical seats to the All India Quota, he said.

“The order will have a huge impact on the 69% reservation of the state government. Minority institutions also will be affected. As far as PG medical seats are concerned, the state is spending so much money to develop infrastructure. In this situation, directing to surrender 100% PG seats to the union government is not fair,” he said.

“Reservation has always been essential in the pursuit of social justice for Tamil Nadu. If this judgment is implemented, the rights of the state will be affected and internal allocations in the state will be affected,” he added.

In India, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of PG medical seats including diploma. There are 2,294 MD, MS and diploma medical degree seats. This will not affect this year’s PG admissions, as the second round of counselling for PG seats is over, and the third round is going to be conducted soon. “The order can be followed from next year, however, the state government will take steps to protect the rights of the state before that,” Subramanian added.