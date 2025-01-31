History sheeter beaten to death inside Tasmac shop in Tirunelveli hours after getting bail

TIRUNELVELI: 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death inside a Tasmac liquor shop in Tirunelveli Town on Monday, just hours after being released on bail.

According to sources, the deceased, Jeganathan (40), a lorry driver from Thenpathu near Tirunelveli Town, had been in judicial custody for six months following a domestic dispute with his wife. After securing bail, he visited a Tasmac liquor shop in the town, where he was allegedly consuming alcohol when an unidentified man picked a quarrel with him. During the heated exchange, the assailant repeatedly attacked Jeganathan with an iron rod, leaving him in a pool of blood. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Upon being informed, Tirunelveli Junction police arrived at the scene, recovered the body, and sent it to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TVMCH) for postmortem. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Geetha visited the spot and ordered the formation of a special team to nab the suspect. Police have retrieved CCTV footage from the Tasmac outlet and are conducting an intensive investigation.