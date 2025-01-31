Increased demand pushes jasmine price up to Rs 4,200 per KG in Madurai

MADURAI: A sharp decline in arrivals, coupled with increased demand, has led to a surge in jasmine prices, with a kilo being sold for over Rs 4,000 in the Madurai market. Prices of other flowers have also risen significantly.

As of Thursday, jasmine was sold at Rs 4,200 per kilo. During the Pongal weeks, prices had touched Rs 2,000 per kilo, but they have now reached a new high in recent months. Similarly, Madras Malli was priced at Rs 1,500 per kilo, while Pichi and Mullai were sold at Rs 2,000 per kilo.

Roses were priced at Rs 250 per kilo, and marigold ranged between Rs 150 and Rs 200 per kilo.

Murugan, treasurer of the Mattuthavani Meenakshi Wholesale Flower Traders’ Association, attributed the price hike to climate change and the demand surge due to consecutive auspicious days.

“The sharp rise in jasmine prices is primarily due to reduced arrivals and increased demand. Since December, jasmine prices have remained above Rs 1,500–Rs 2,000 per kilo, fluctuating frequently,” he said.

Flower traders noted that this is the first time jasmine prices have crossed Rs 4,000 per kilo in Madurai. Prices are expected to remain high until arrivals stabilise.

Speaking about harvest losses, Marudhupandian, a traditional jasmine farmer from Usilampatti in Madurai, said, “Unseasonal rainfall and misty conditions have severely affected jasmine cultivation. Normally, we harvest 10–15 kilos per day, but now we struggle to get even a kilo.

While higher prices are beneficial, the drop in yield despite using fertilisers and sprays is a major concern. On Thursday, I could harvest only 500 grams from an acre. The yield will normalise only when foggy conditions give way to sunnier days.”