Launched in 2018, underground drainage network is not yet ready in Mettupalayam

COIMBATORE: The delay in the completion of the underground drainage (UGD) network in Mettupalayam is forcing several residents to release wastewater directly into the Bhavani River. Residents say only 2,500 households have been given UGD connections against the municipality’s target of 20,000 connections.

In 2018, the Tamil Nadu Drinking Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) launched the project at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore. As per the plan, the municipality is divided into 6 wastewater collection zones. Waste water will be collected at 14 places and sent to a plant at Chikkadasampalayam, where it will be treated.

A total of 79.64 km of wastewater collection pipes, along with 3319 sinkholes will be laid and individual connections will be provided to about 20,000 houses in 33 wards of the municipality.

The project was to be completed in 2022.

P Sukumar, a trustee of Save Bhavani Association said, “Apart from the delay, substandard materials have been used for the project. Due to poor planning, the project is being delayed and cost is escalating. The work is yet to be started in wards 28 and 29. Also, residents are fleeced by the municipality officers to pay up to Rs 40,000 to get a UGD connection.”

D Sathishkumar, former chairman of Mettupalayam municipality, said, “Before the UGD project was launched, residents used to discharge waste into septic tanks and dispose of them regularly. Now, partial connections have been provided due to which untreated waste is directly discharged into the Bhavani river. The pollution of the river is increasing.”

S Manjula, assistant engineer of TWAD said, “We have completed all the works of STP and others. It is up to the municipality to complete individual UGD connections.”

Despite repeated attempts, R Amudha, commissioner of Mettupalayam municipality could not be contacted for comments.