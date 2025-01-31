MS University in Tamil Nadu bags Rs 54 lakh from Union govt for its archaeological findings

TIRUNELVELI: The Department of Archaeology at Manonmaniam Sundaranar University (MSU) reported 14 different archaeological findings in eight months between April 1, 2024, and November 31, 2024, across the southern districts, according to a submission by the department during the 56th Standing Committee on Academic Affairs meeting here on Thursday.

The findings include the identification of iron slags and terracotta pipes at Palavoor, an epigraph at Kurukkuthurai Murugan Temple and Urudaiyarpuram, dolmens at Kadayam, Vattezhuthu at Athoor, Tamil script at Mukkani, Tirunelveli, Manur, Kadayam, Tharuvai, and V M Chatram, memorial stones at Tirunelveli and Tenkasi, and a hero stone at Tirunelveli Town. Most of them were identified by students.

Vice-Chancellor N Chandrasekar told TNIE that encouraging the department, the union government has allotted a Rs 56-lakh project (A deep learning approach with an augmented reality system for 3D shape analysis and recognition of artefacts) to be carried out at the Adichanallur archaeological site.

"The students reported at least 50 findings in the past two years. They identified an iron extraction site spread over 20 acres. Students predict the timing of artefacts with theoretical knowledge and their experience. It takes around Rs 1 lakh for carbon dating of a material, for which the university lacks funds," said Dr S Sudhakar, Head of the Department.

The meeting also decided to provide an exit option to the willing students who have completed the first three years of five-year integrated courses, allowing them to receive a degree certificate in affiliated colleges. "Whenever the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission issues a notification for a job, they do not consider the integrated five-year course. The university should urge the state government to include this course to ensure employment opportunities for our students," some members opined.

The meeting also approved the introduction of new courses such as MSc Wildlife Biology and a certificate course in Epigraphy and Archaeology. However, department heads were instructed not to seek additional teaching posts or funds.

In his address, V-C Chandrasekar said, "Universities face many challenges in the context of evolving technologies, changing societal needs, shifting work environments, and evolving facilities and student expectations. Students expect higher education institutions to provide clear-cut pathways to future careers. If higher education needs to be relevant, it must cater to students' needs and serve as a successful launch pad for future careers."