OLA, UBER services likely to be hit in Chennai from February 1

CHENNAI: Cab and auto rickshaw services in the city are likely to be hit from Saturday as a section of the cab and auto drivers’ association has announced a boycott of OLA and UBER over commission deductions ranging from 25% to 40%. They said they will continue offering services through other aggregators such as Namma Yatri and Taxina.

T A Jahir Hussain, Coordinator of the Federation of Drivers’ Unions, said Namma Yatri charges a subscription fee of Rs 25 for autos and Rs 45 for taxis. “Autos and cabs affiliated with us will not accept ride requests from OLA or UBER starting February 1,” he said.

He also claimed nearly 90 % of the autorickshaws and cabs are associated with them. Additionally, he announced a revised minimum fare for auto rickshaws, set at Rs 50 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 18 per km thereafter.

The last fare revision took place in 2013, when the minimum fare was fixed at Rs 25 for 1.8 km. However, it may be recalled that the government-mandated fares have not been adhered to by Chennai auto drivers and have remained only on paper.