Olive Ridley turtle deaths: Centre seeks report from TN; NGT impleads AP in case

CHENNAI: As the death toll of Olive Ridley turtles continues to rise during the ongoing nesting season this year, the Union government has sought a report from Tamil Nadu, whose coastal waters serve as an important migratory corridor for these ancient species.

Meanwhile, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter, impleaded Andhra Pradesh as well in the case on Friday, considering over 3,000 Olive Ridleys have reportedly died and beached in the last one month along the State's coast.

The tribunal had expressed displeasure over the reports submitted by Tamil Nadu forest and fisheries departments saying there wasn't even a single line on what punitive action was taken against erring trawlers, who are largely blamed for the turtle deaths.

The bench comprising judicial member Pushpa Sathyanaranan and expert member K Satyagopal has posted the matter to February 7 seeking detailed action taken report and day-wise turtle mortality from both fisheries departments of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. The tribunal also sought compliance details on use of mandatory Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) in trawl nets.