Residents of Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Madurai stage indefinite sit-in protest demanding ST certificates

MADURAI: Demanding the authorities to issue ST certificates for their children, over 200 residents and school-going children of Paravai Sathyamoorthy Nagar, who identify as members of Kattunaicker community staged an indefinite sit-in protest on Thursday.

Tamilnadu Malaivalmakkal Sangam state president and Ex MLA B Dillibabu lead the protest and said that for several years, residents of Sathyamoorthy Nagar have received ST certificates. Since 2023, Madurai RDO Shalini has been denying ST certificates by telling the protesters that they do not belong to the Kattunaicker community. While the parents have received the certificates, their children were denied the same.

As a result, the children from the community have been unable to avail the reservation quota, scholarships and other benefits, Dillibabu said, adding that this is a denial of social justice.

Following this, Dillibabu met District Collector M S Sangeetha and pressed their demands.

Further, he told media persons that the collector has sought 15 days time, which is not possible. “Earlier, Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthi assured the residents that they would be given the certificates and asked them to give up the protest. However, nothing has happened till date,” he pointed out. He urged the authorities to issue certificates as per GO 104 issued by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Board dated August 21, 2023, which says the person’s caste is determined on the basis of the caste of their parents. Madurai MP S Venkatesan also backed the protesters and supported their demand.